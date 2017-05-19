A beautifully presented and well located four/five bedroom detached family home in the heart of Darrington

Stylish and deceptively spacious accommodation

Close to the nearby historic market town of Pontefract with easy access to A1/M62 and rail commuting to Leeds, London and Wakefield. Village amenities include shops, pubs and restaurants and the property is within the catchment area for the highly regarded Darrington Junior and Infants School.

The stylish and deceptively spacious accommodation is of a high standard and would ideally suit a young couple, family purchaser or more mature person.

Split over three floors the accommodation briefly comprises on the ground floor of: entrance hallway, breakfast kitchen and utility with cloakroom, dining room and sitting room with access to the south facing rear garden.

To the first floor there are three double bedrooms one with an en-suite, a good sized living room and a main bathroom.

To the second floor there is a master bedroom with a dressing area and an en-suite.

Price: £307,000

For full details or to arrange a viewing appointment contact the agent on 01977 798844.