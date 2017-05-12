An extended larger-style detached family house, presented to an attractive standard, with two en-suites and up to six bedrooms, set on a corner plot providing a larger than average rear garden.

With gas fired central heating and sealed unit double glazed windows, this substantial family home is approached via an entrance porch with a quarry tiled floor that leads through into a welcoming reception hall with laminate flooring and a useful under stairs cupboard. The main living room has a feature fireplace housing a Living Flame coal effect gas fire and a bay window to the front, whilst to the centre of the property there is an impressive family room which is open to the modern fitted kitchen. The kitchen is fitted with an attractive range of modern cream-fronted wall and base units with contrasting butcher’s block style laminate worktops and has a stainless steel Smeg cooker with matching filter hood. To the rear, there is a further well proportioned sitting room that is currently used as a large twin bedroom, in addition to a separate study and utility room.

On the first floor, the main bedroom has an en-suite shower room, with the second and third bedrooms also sharing a ‘Jack and Jill’ shower room. The fourth bedroom is served by a well appointed house bathroom with a three-piece white and chrome suite with a telephone-style shower attachment over the bath.

Outside, the property has a neat lawned garden to the front together with ample driveway parking leading to the integral garage. Whilst to the rear of the house there is a much larger mainly lawned garden with a pleasant sitting area and a substantial wooden shed.

Situated in this highly regarded residential area, the property is within easy reach of the broad range of shopping, schooling and recreation facilities offered by Pontefract town centre.

The guide price for this property is £245,000-£265,000.