Award winning musical on way to West Yorkshire

The UK tour of the Tony and Olivier award winning La Cage aux Folles stops off at the Alhambra Theatre in Bradford from this month.

Written by Harvey Fierstein and Jerry Herman, and based on the 1973 French play of the same name by Jean Poiret, La Cage Aux Folles follows the story of Georges, the manager of a Saint Tropez nightclub, and his partner, Albin, a drag artiste and the club’s star attraction.

They live an idyllic existence in the south of France but behind the curtains of this sparkling extravaganza, all may be about to change when Georges’ son Jean-Michel announces his engagement to the daughter of a notorious right-wing politician determined to close down the local colourful night-life.

Drama and hilarity ensue when a meeting of the parents forces them to cover up their vibrant lifestyle.

Will Albin be able to play the role of his life to ensure that Jean Michel can marry his love?

The show is on at the Alhambra from July 18-22.