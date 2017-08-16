Beautifully presented contemporary barn conversion

The accommodation offers a great deal of flexibility and interesting features

The rural hamlet of Newhill Grange is well placed for local amenities including schools, local shops and commuter links. The property forms part of a small complex of recently converted and restored barns. ‘Buttermilk Byre’ is a beautifully presented contemporary conversion, finished approximately ten years ago and built for the current owners own occupation. The property was completely restored and renovated and wherever possible reclaimed materials from the original construction were used.

Enjoying well-proportioned rooms finished to a high standard throughout, the accommodation offers a great deal of flexibility and interesting features to all rooms as one would expect with a barn conversion to this standard.

A stunning entrance reception room has a tiled floor and original beams to the ceiling. The kitchen fitted with a range of solid wood units is open-plan with the dining area, with a stunning duel fuel burner between the kitchen and the separate reception room creating a wonderful welcoming space for entertaining. The generous size living/dining room has a feature exposed brick chimney breast with stone hearth and timber mantle. A sun room with a feature exposed stone wall from the original barn has a dual fuel burner and two pairs of French doors give access to the decked seating area. There is also a fitted utility room and a downstairs WC.

To the first floor there are four good sized bedrooms and a superb bathroom with a four-piece suite. The master bedroom boasts an en-suite shower room and the second bedroom has a useful en-suite WC.

Outside to the front; there is an attractive curved private drive, a wide gravelled parking and turning area, a lawned garden and a detached stone-built double garage with additional storage space to the first floor. In addition to the main garden there is also a private enclosed garden to the side.

Address: Newhill Grange, Wath-Upon-Dearne

Price: £450,000

Agent: www.richardkendall.co.uk