Catherine felt like a ‘princess’ after makeover

Most of us can agree that mums are amazing – especially when they enter you in competitions and you win.
That was the case for Catherine Holmes, from Crigglestone, after her mum, Sharon Preston, nominated her as a winner of the Trinity Walk and Express competition Wakey Up Your Wardrobe.
There’s a winner every month and Catherine was selected by judges to win a day to remember which sees Trinity Walk giving one lucky person £250 to spend at the shopping centre with their stylist, Liz Clothier.
It was Catherine’s selfless and tireless role as both a mum-of-two and chair of her children’s school’s Parent Teacher Association that moved her mum to nominate her – and judges to select her.
Catherine, 35, said: “My friends have been going on at me about getting a new wardrobe and with mum nominating me, it came at the right time. I loved the shopping, having my make-up done, my hair done, just everything. It’s been fantastic and I felt like a princess.”
The winner also gets to enjoy a hair re-style at award-winning Room:97 creative hairdressing, a makeover at the centre’s Debenhams and a tasty meal at The Chinese Buffet. And after three hours with stylist Liz and her £250, Catherine was the proud owner of a new dress, bag, shoes, four pairs of trousers, six tops and a jacket thanks to H&M and Topshop. Inches were trimmed from her flowing locks to create a choppy new look thanks to the stylist at the centre’s Room:97 creative hairdressing salon.
Catherine said: ““With clothes, I always normally go for black so I tried a lot of things I wouldn’t normally wear and I’ve lost a lot of weight recently, so wanted to wear clothes that show that and I hadn’t had a new wardrobe for maybe eight years. My friends have been going on at me about getting a new wardrobe and with mum nominating me, it came at the right time.
“It was fantastic having Liz with me because she taught me an awful lot, like what I was wearing was completely the wrong thing for my shape. When I’ve tried to read things like that before about styling, I never really took it in and just thought ‘oh yeah, they’re saying you’ll look good in this or that’. I was looking at things on the hanger and thinking it isn’t going to work, but then trying it and seeing it work was brilliant – it makes you fell fantastic. I’ll take this new knowledge to the grave with me! I can’t wait try out these clothes and we’ll be going out a bit more now I have the wardrobe for it.”
Please see the next edition of the paper for details of how to enter.
