Family detached in Bronte Court, Pontefract

Tastefully decorated throughout

The accommodation on the ground floor comprises: entrance hall, guest WC, spacious lounge with an open staircase and feature fireplace, modern kitchen diner and conservatory with ceramic floor tiles and patio doors leading out into the rear garden.

The kitchen is fitted with a range of wall, base and drawer units. A wine rack and corner units give extra storage space and integrated appliances include a dishwasher, microwave oven, gas hob with extractor above and electric oven. Double doors lead into the conservatory.

To the first floor: landing with storage cupboard and loft access, three bedrooms decorated in modern tones and two with fitted wardrobes, house bathroom with a modern white three-piece suite and an electric shower over the bath.

Externally there is a front open-plan lawned garden and a side driveway with ample parking which leads to the garage. To the rear is a private lawned garden with paving leading to steps with stepping stones leading to a private seating area.

Address: Bronte Court, Ponteract

Price: £160,000

Agent: https://www.whitegates.co.uk/