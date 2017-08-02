Fantastic family home in Little Smeaton

Tranquil setting enjoying views over the Went Valley

This quality modern six bedroom family house is both beautifully presented and practically designed, enjoying views over the Went Valley.

The generous accommodation is spaciously split over three floors and boasts a true quality feel. Entered via a welcoming entrance hall with engineered oak flooring; living room which has a feature brick fireplace housing a multi-fuel burner and French doors to the patio seating area and rear garden, fitted utility room, second lounge/study, dining room, and guest WC.

The country-style breakfast kitchen is fitted with a range of units with granite work surfaces and boasts an electric Rangemaster cooker with granite splash back and extracting cooker hood. There is an integrated dishwasher and space for an American-style fridge/freezer. The two windows and French doors all enjoy the superb views over the garden and countryside beyond.

To the first floor: landing, master bedroom with en-suite shower room, bedroom two with en-suite shower room, two further bedrooms and a modern house bathroom.

On the second floor: landing and two further bedrooms.

The property benefits from a range of features including under floor heating throughout, a ground source heat pump and solar panels, to name a few.

Externally to the front, there is a block paved driveway providing ample parking for several cars leading to the detached stone built double garage. The large rear garden is predominantly lawned with a mature orchard and access onto the River Went.

This highly popular village enjoys an idyllic rural feel, yet lies close to motorway links for those wishing to commute. A range of amenities including shops, schools and recreational facilities are available in the nearby town centre of Pontefract.

This impressive property has recently been reduced in price to £625,000.

Address: Main Street, Little Smeaton

Agent: www.richardkendall.co.uk