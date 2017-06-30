FOR YOUR DIARY: Future theatre dates

Wakefield Theatre Royal, Leeds Grand Theatre and Bradford Alhambra all have some top shows coming up that are well worth booking tickets for.

Confabulation Wakefield Theatre Royal, July 9

Join writer and performer Eamonn Fleming for Confabulation, a funny and fascinating show about not being able to trust anything you remember about your past. It starts with a spotty teenager at a Motorhead gig and ends up at the cutting edge of memory research.

www.theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk

Dreamcoats and Petticoats

Leeds Grand Theatre, July 10-15

Inspired by the smash hit multi-million selling albums Dreamboats and Petticoats One, Two, Three, Four and Five, the sensational West End sell out show Dreamboats and Petticoats The Musical features some of the greatest hit songs of the Rock ‘n’ Roll era.

www.leedsgrandtheatre.com

Buddy –The Buddy Holly Story Bradford Alhambra, July 12-17

Buddy –The Buddy Holly Story tells the enduring tale of Holly’s meteoric rise to fame and his final legendary performance before his tragic and untimely death at the age of 22. In 18 short months the Texas-born boy revolutionized the face of contemporary music.

www.bradford-theatres.co.uk

The Band

Leeds Grand Theatre, March 2018

The Band, a new musical featuring the music of Take That, and due to run at Leeds Grand Theatre from March 20-31 next year will featureas the band AJ Bentley, Nick Carsberg, Curtis T Johns (Leeds-born), Yazdan Qafouri and Sario Solomon, collectively known as 5 to 5, winners of BBC’s Let it Shine.

www.leedsgrandtheatre.com