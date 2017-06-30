Get your skates on to enter Wakey Up Your Wardrobe

Time is running out to enter this month's Wakey Up Your Wardrobe contest.

Each month the Express teams up with Trinity Walk to give away a makeover.

Previous Wakey Up Your Wardrobe winner Holly Dakin.

To enter, nominate yourself or someone else.

Then you need to log on to www.jpeventsnorth.co.uk/wakefield-express-competition and follow the instructions.

You will require two codes. The first is 8088 and the second is 1000.

But entries need to be in by 5pm today (Friday, June 30).

This is what you can win: £250 to spend at Trinity Walk; Personal shopping with a pro-stylist; Hair restyle at Room97 Creative Hairdressing; Makeover at Debenhams; Dinner at Handmade Burger Co.

All entrants can claim as free coffee at Debenhams.