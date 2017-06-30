Homecoming concert at cathedral for Wakefield singer

The King’s Men choral choir from King’s College Cambridge are to perform a concert at Wakefield Cathedral on July 13.

The King’s Men is the close harmony group made up of the Choral Scholars of the Choir of King’s College, Cambridge and they will be stopping off in the city during their busy Northern concert tour.

It will be a real homecoming for one member - James Jenkins from Wakefield. Another member, James Micklethwaite, hails from Leeds.

Tickets are available from Wakefield Cathedral by calling 01924 373923 or online from www.wakecath.yapsody.com