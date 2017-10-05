Ideal family home on the outskirts of Pontefract

Beautifully presented throughout

The property briefly comprises: entrance porch, generous sized living room, separate dining room and modern kitchen/breakfast room to the rear. In addition on the ground floor, a conservatory has been added and there is the convenience of an integral garage and downstairs WC. To the first floor there are four good sized bedrooms and the main house bathroom.

Externally to the front there is an open front garden with driveway parking that leads to the integral single garage. The rear garden is accessed down the side of the house and is enclosed with a raised decked area and lawn.

Guide Price £230,000-£250,000.