Idyllic converted barn in Wentbridge

Stunning surroundings, spacious accommodation and lovely formal gardens

Goldeneye occupies a delightful semi-rural position set amidst open countryside and yet is only some five miles from Pontefract centre. Despite its peaceful location the property is ideally placed for access to principal Yorkshire commercial centres including those of Leeds, Wakefield and York together with excellent road access to the region’s motorway infrastructure for those wishing to travel further afield. Leeds Bradford International Airport is also only a short drive away.

This fantastic property has been finished to a high standard by the present owners incorporating carefully planned accommodation to take full advantage of the spectacular views. The generous size rooms on the ground floor are separated by beautiful French doors off the magnificent entrance hallway. Both the living room and dining room have superb feature windows over the front garden and the adjoining countryside.

The well proportioned accommodation includes a reception hallway with galleried landing, cloakroom and WC, spacious formal living room, dining room and an impressive open-plan dining kitchen with a comprehensive range of cream units and granite preparation surfaces. There is also a utility room with access to the private rear garden. A delightful garden room with views of the garden also. The garden room is currently used for a hot tub and gym area.

The first floor accommodation boasts a wealth of character and the galleried landing has a curved balustrade. A feature of the property is the exceptional master bedroom suite with adjoining dressing room and en-suite bathroom and shower. There are then a further three bedrooms with the main house bathroom.

Outside, a pebbled driveway provides ample parking and gives access to the large double garage.

Address: Goldeneye, Moor Lane, Wentbridge

Price: £850,000

Agent: www.richardkendall.co.uk