Impressive residence

Luxury living for family enjoyment

A handsome period family residence that has been refurbished and is presented to an impressive standard in this highly sought after area close to the town centre. Sympathetically extended from a classic double fronted design, this stylish home is approached via electric gates to a long private drive passing a well proportioned garden leading to a parking/turning area and garage.

The accommodation has a reception hall that leads into a comfortable living room overlooking the front gardens. To the rear, there is an L-shaped contemporary living space which incorporates a lavishly fitted kitchen, family room and dining room. The side entrance porch has a convenient shower room and there is also a separate utility room and further downstairs WC. To the first floor, there are a total of four well proportioned double bedrooms plus a further single bedroom/office and well appointed house bathroom. Two of the double bedrooms have en-suite facilities and the fourth bedroom is approached via a separate staircase.

This attractive property presents adaptable and flexible accommodation.

Address: The Mount, Pontefract

Price: Offers over £360,000 (chain free)

Agent: www.richardkendall.co.uk