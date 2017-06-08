Individually designed family home

A well-appointed, spacious and individually designed, four bedroom family home.

Located in Pontefract on the fringe of open countryside, a well served and popular area, yet still conveniently positioned for good commuting roads to Leeds and surrounding areas.

The accommodation on the ground floor briefly comprises of: entrance hall, office space, fitted utility room, recently installed breakfast kitchen fitted with white high gloss units with a breakfast bar and integrated appliances, rear entrance porch, guest WC, dining room with archway to the living room with a fire surround with gas fire, and conservatory with doors leading out to the rear garden.

To the first floor: gallery landing, four bedrooms, and a modern family bathroom with a jacuzzi bath.

With gardens to all sides, this property has ample space for relaxing and entertaining. To the rear is a lawn and patio area with a fish pond and greenhouse. To the front of the property is a lawn area with trees and shrubbery. The side entrance to the property provides off-road parking and access to the single garage.

Price: £269,950

Agent: http://www.boultonsauctions.co.uk/