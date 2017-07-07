Modern living in Ackworth

A substantial executive detached enviably located in an exclusive development

The accommodation comprises on the ground floor of: entrance hallway and staircase; cloakroom/WC; spacious living room with attractive solid limestone feature fireplace with flame effect gas fire and French doors opening onto the rear terrace and garden; study; superb open-plan kitchen/living area fitted with high quality oak units with granite work surfaces, integrated appliances, marble flooring and French doors opening onto the terrace; fitted utility room.

To the first floor: large landing; spacious master bedroom with walk-in dressing room and a luxury en-suite bathroom which boasts Italian marble tiling to the walls, contrasting marble flooring, vanity worktop and bath surround, the deep panelled bath has a thermostatic shower above with Monsoon effect head and a waterfall effect central mixer tap with shower attachment; three further bedrooms, one with an en-suite shower room, and a house bathroom with a four-piece bathroom suite with solid marble detailing to the walls and floor.

The second floor landing leads off to two further double bedrooms.

To the front of the property there is a large open-plan lawned garden, a driveway providing off-road parking for up to four vehicles and a substantial integral garage.

The rear garden extends to both sides of the property with a useful paved storage area to one side, and at the rear, a large lawned garden with established borders and a substantial Indian sandstone terrace with solid granite edging.

This stunning property has a guide price of £445,000-£455,000 and the added benefit of no upward chain.