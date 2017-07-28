Packed programme announced for Theatre Royal’s new season

Theatre Royal Wakefield has announced a packed and varied autumn programme, culminating as ever in the hugely popular pantomime season with this year’s production of Aladdin.

The season announcement comes at a time when visitors to the theatre and city centre will be able to see the changing face of Westgate, as construction has begun on the brand new Centre for Creativity, set to be completed in time for pantomime audiences to enjoy the new cafe-bar facilities ahead of a full opening in spring 2018.

The highlight of the season is the return of the team behind Sleeping Beauty, Dick Whittington and Beauty and the Beast for a magical staging of Aladdin, from November 23 to January 7. Hugely popular dame Chris Hannon returns as Widow Twankey for this tale of genies, magic lamps, wishes and feisty princesses, told with fantastic sets, spectacular costumes and show-stopping musical numbers.

The autumn season opens in similarly exuberant style with the acclaimed Wakefield Youth Music Theatre’s production of Olivier Award-winning musical Our House from August 30-September 9.

Having received standing ovations and rave reviews for recent shows Jesus Christ Superstar and Cats, Wakefield Youth Music Theatre will bring high energy and bags of talent to this coming-of- age

musical about growing up, family values and love.

Continuing the theatre’s commitment to showcasing the best northern drama, Theatre Royal Wakefield welcomes West Yorkshire neighbours Creative Scene and Lawrence Batley Theatre’s new play

The Ruck, which tell the true story of the Batley Girls Under 16 rugby league team’s inspirational trip to Australia.

More drama comes from The John Godber Company, as Jane Thornton adapts Emily Bronte’s classic Wuthering Heights,

The very best in touring theatre and performance also features in the autumn season, with Olivier Award-winning West End hit Showstopper! The Improvised Musical on Thursday 14 September, September, andMark Thomas’ acclaimed show The Red Shed

For more details and tickets call 01924 211311 or go to www.theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk.