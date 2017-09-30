RECIPE: Caramelised soda bread

Just perfect for dipping into some warming autumnal soup, try making this delicious and easy bread.

Makes: 1 large loaf

Cooking time: 40 minutes

For the bread

20g butter

6 shallots, finely sliced

1tbsp brown sugar

1tbsp balsamic vinegar

500g plain white flour

½ tsp salt

2tsp baking powder

60g cheddar cheese, grated

400ml buttermilk

For the butter

230g butter, at room temperature

Small bunch thyme, leaves picked and parsley, finely chopped

WHAT TO DO

Heat the oven to 200C/180C Fan.

Melt in a frying pan and gently cook the shallots, with lid on for 10 minutes.

Add sugar and vinegar and turn up heat.

Cook stirring occasionally for 5 minutes so that the shallots caramelise. Set aside to cool.

In a large bowl combine flour, salt and baking powder then stir in 50g of cheese and the shallots.

Make a well in the centre of the flour and pour in buttermilk.

Splay your fingers out like a big fork and mix gently but quickly to combine to a dough.

For the lightest bread, minimise handling the dough. Turn it out onto a floured surface and pat to a circle.

Transfer to a non-stick baking sheet and pat down a little.

Scatter with remaining cheese and cut a large cross, deep into the dough and bake for 40-45 mins until bottom sounds hollow when tapped.

While bread is baking, beat the butter in a bowl until soft then comine herbs.

Lay out a sheet of clingfilm on the surface and spoon the butter into a line near the bottom of the cling film, fold the cling film over the butter and shape it into a sausage.

Twist the ends tight and pop in fridge until ready to serve (you can freeze any extra).

Note: Soda bread is perfect for serving with cheese or dipping in soup.

Recipe from www.ukshallot.com