Spacious and modern four bedroom detached

Family friendly home

Occupying a prime position on the edge of this sought after residential estate, is this well presented, spacious four bedroom detached family home.

The property boasts two reception rooms, a useful downstairs WC, a fitted kitchen with the addition of a utility room to the ground floor, while to the first floor this generously proportioned property has four good sized bedrooms, with the master having en-suite shower room facilities, and of course, the family bathroom which has a three-piece suite with over bath shower. To the rear is a good size enclosed tiered garden, offering a generous seating area for entertaining, with additional lawned areas, and to the front of this commanding home there is a driveway providing ample off-street parking, leading to the integral garage. There are far reaching and open views to the front of the property. This stunning home would appeal to any number of buyers including the growing family. With its family friendly feel and modern interior; from the convenience of a downstairs cloakroom, the superb kitchen, and en-suite facilities.

With the added benefit of no upward chain.