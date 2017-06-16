Spacious detached bungalow in a lovely rural location

Boasting a summer house and enviable views

With sealed unit double glazed windows and an oil-fired central heating system, this impressive bungalow is approached via a central reception hall that has a guest WC to the side and opens into a larger living room with three characterful arched windows to the front.

There is a separate dining room with a vaulted ceiling that leads through into a fitted kitchen overlooking the rear garden and fields beyond.

Originally a third bedroom, there is a separate sitting room that leads through into a spacious conservatory taking full advantage of the vista over the rear garden and fields beyond.

The master bedroom is of particularly impressive proportions and has a door linking to the main bathroom, which is also of a good size.

The separate second double bedroom overlooks the front of the property.

To the side and rear of the house there is a laundry/utility room that connects into a well proportioned integral single garage.

Outside, the property is approached via a horseshoe drive with a well stocked front garden.

Whilst to the rear, there is a larger mainly lawned garden with established beds and borders, a substantial summer house and enviable views over the fields beyond.

The property occupies a non-estate position on the fringe of the highly sought after village of East Hardwick, around three miles to the south of the centre of Pontefract.

Pontefract itself offers a broad range of shopping, schooling and recreational facilities and is ideally placed for convenient access to the motorway network.

An internal viewing is highly recommended by the agent. Call Richard Kendall estate agent on 01977 798844 for further information or to arrange an appointment to view.