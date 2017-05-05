Stunning residence set within beautiful woodland

Originally part of the Badsworth Hall Estate

Originally part of the Badsworth Hall Estate and believed to date back to the early 1700s, this superb five bedroom detached family home oozes both an abundance of space and character charm. The property is situated within an acre and a half of land and is enviably tucked away in a prime spot on this much sought after lane in the heart of the ever popular village of Badsworth.

Accommodation on the ground floor comprises: entrance porch, entrance hall, guest WC, living room, study, fully fitted generous size dining kitchen, family room, dining room and utility room.

To the first floor: landing, five generous bedrooms, large family bathroom and a further shower room. The master bedroom boasts a walk-in wardrobe, an en-suite shower room and opens on to a balcony overlooking the expansive gardens.

Boasting fabulous expansive private gardens with a 50 foot garage and ample off street parking for a number of vehicles to the rear, a useful summer house and a children’s play area.

A fabulous property that requires an internal inspection to be fully appreciated. Guide price: £675,000.

