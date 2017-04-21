Stylish and modern detached bungalow in Townville

Finished to an impressive standard

A stylish modern detached high specification bungalow, finished to an impressive standard and occupying a slightly elevated position in this popular residential neighbourhood.

With sealed unit double glazed windows, gas fired central heating, a security alarm and CCTV system, this attractive home is approached via an open entrance porch that leads into a central reception hall with wood grain effect laminate flooring and a useful built-in cloaks cupboard.

The living room has an impressive limestone fireplace housing a remote controlled electric fire and French doors that lead out onto the back garden.

Fitted to an excellent standard is the kitchen with attractive contemporary cream fronted wall and base units with contrasting dark granite worktops and matching upstands. Integrated appliances include a mixture of Bosch and Baumatic appliances and include a range style cooker with five gas hobs and twin ovens with a matching filter hood over, microwave, fridge and freezer, separate wine cooler, washing machine and dishwasher.

The master bedroom has a luxurious en-suite, whilst the two further bedrooms are served by an equally well appointed main bathroom/WC.

Outside, the property has a lawned garden to the front with driveway parking leading to a detached single garage.

To the rear of the bungalow there is a further enclosed garden, laid to lawn, with a paved patio. There are lockable iron London spiked gates to either side of the back garden.

This popular residential neighbourhood is within easy reach of local facilities, a little over two miles to the north of Pontefract town centre and around two and a half miles from Castleford centre. Junction 32 of the M62 motorway is less than two miles away and highly convenient access for further afield.

Guide Price £275,000-£295,000.

Agent: www.richardkendall.co.uk