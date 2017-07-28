Superb barn conversion in Wentbridge

Goldeneye occupies a delightful semi-rural position set amidst open countryside.

Despite its peaceful location the property is ideally placed for access to principal Yorkshire commercial centres including those of Leeds, Wakefield and York.

This fantastic property has been finished to a high standard by the present owners, incorporating carefully planned accommodation to take full advantage of the spectacular views.

The generous size rooms on the ground floor are separated by beautiful French doors off the magnificent entrance hallway. Both the living room and dining room have superb feature windows over the front garden and the adjoining countryside. The well proportioned accommodation includes a reception hallway with galleried landing, cloakroom and WC, spacious formal living room, dining room and an impressive open-plan dining kitchen with a comprehensive range of cream units and granite preparation surfaces. There is also a utility room with access to the private rear garden. A delightful garden room with views of the garden is currently used for a hot tub and gym area.

The first floor accommodation boasts a wealth of character and the galleried landing has a curved balustrade. A feature of the property is the exceptional master bedroom suite with adjoining dressing room and en-suite bathroom and shower. There are then a further three bedrooms with the main house bathroom.

Outside; initially, Goldeneye is approached through a sliding gate and a pebbled driveway providing ample parking and giving access to the large double garage.

There are lovely formal gardens to the front of the house with stone boundary walls, lawns and gravelled parking area.

Only by visiting the fantastic barn conversion in this highly sought after area can you fully appreciate its idyllic surroundings and spacious accommodation this property has to offer.