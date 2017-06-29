Village location

Search

The Croft, Badsworth - £260,000

Situated in the popular village of Badsworth

This well presented two bedroom detached bungalow is situated in the popular village of Badsworth.

The property is finished to a high standard throughout with a modern recently fitted kitchen, garage and gardens.

The accommodation on the ground floor comprises of: good sized entrance hall with a neutral decor, large L-shaped lounge/dining area with an electric wall mounted fire and a large picture window to the front with views over the countryside; new kitchen fitted with high gloss units with roll edge laminate worktops with an inset four ring electric hob with stainless steel filter canopy and a stainless steel oven; attractive wet room/WC; master bedroom with built-in wardrobes and patio doors to the rear garden; bedroom two also with fitted wardrobes, and a study with laminate flooring.

Outside to the front is a driveway providing ample parking and leading to the attached large garage.

Double wrought iron gates lead to an attractive rear garden with a patio area and lawn area with an attractive central low maintenance feature.

A viewing is highly recommended by the agent.

Price: £260,000

Agent: www.whitegates.co.uk