Fans of Leeds Rhinos and Castleford Tigers have rallied around both teams ahead of their Grand Final derby clash today.

The teams face off at Old Trafford from 6pm in a game which would bag Leeds a record-breaking eighth Super League triumph or mean Cas are crowned champions for the first time.

Leeds Rhinos v Hull Super League play off semi final Headingley fri 29th sept 2017 Fans celebrate winning

But either way, the trophy is coming back to West Yorkshire.

And supporters of both teams have sent the players well wishes ahead of the big game.

Rhinos devotees are desperate for two of the club’s stalwarts, Danny McGuire and Rob Burrow, to say goodbye with a win.

For Castleford, it would be welcome boost in sporting pride for the small town.

Leeds fan Chris Hall said: “All the best to the Rhinos, wouldn’t it be a great achievement if they could lift the trophy for the legends that are Danny McGuire and Rob Burrow.”

Castleford supporter Faye Noon said: “Wishing all the luck to the mighty Tigers, do it for our small town. Everyone’s buzzing. Fab to see so many Cas shirts about and people smiling with the feel good factor.”

For players on both teams walking out tomorrow, the chance to lift silverware would also be the ultimate prize.

Rhinos prop Anthony Mullally said that to win the clash - his first final - would be a “dream come true”.

Speaking yesterday as the club were catered for at Banyan ahead of travelling to Manchester, he said: “I’ve heard the stories and I’ve seen it – it’s something I’ve dreamed of since I was a little kid.”