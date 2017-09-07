£300k boost for Castleford railway station upgrade

Council bosses have granted more than £300,000 to help pay for improvements to Castleford railway station.

The cash will go towards a £4.5m upgrade which includes a new waiting room, cycle parking and improved pedestrian routes to the town’s neighbouring bus station, which opened in 2015.

West Yorkshire Combined Authority improved a sum of £317,000 towards the project, expected to be completed in 2020, at a meeting yesterday.

A report to the meeting said: “The proposed scheme will see significantly improved facilities provided at the rail station with the replacement of the existing waiting shelter with a new modern building design which seeks to complement the architectural style of the £6m award-winning Castleford Bus Station.”

A total of £9m in funding for transport schemes around West Yorkshire was approved at yesterday’s meeting of the authority’s investment committee in Leeds.

Wakefield Council leader Peter Box, who chairs the committee, said: “By backing £9m of investment to progress key transport, housing, clean energy and business growth projects today, West Yorkshire Combined Authority is demonstrating its commitment to not only grow the local economy but also improve the day-to-day lives of the three million people who call our city region their home.”