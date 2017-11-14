£700k investment for castle set to be approved

Plans to invest more than £700,000 to repair and protect Sandal Castle will be discussed at a meeting next week.

The cash would see bridge and walkway improvements at the historic monument, as well as new signage, to help preserve the site for future generations.

Wakefield Council said the investment would "significantly reduce" the future costs associated with maintenance work at the castle, as wooden decking would be replaced with "long-lasting structures".

Currently, access is restricted after bridges and steps to the Keep were closed following safety checks last year.

The work would also include structural repairs around the monument, which attracts over 200,000 visitors a year, and see specialist teams removing vegetation and saplings that have grown around it.

Coun Jacquie Speight, cabinet member for culture, leisure and sport, said: “Sandal Castle is a very important part of our local heritage which is enjoyed by many thousands of visitors each year.

"We will be discussing the proposed financial package for this historic site and making a decision on the next step forward.”

Members of the council's cabinet will discuss the proposals at a meeting on Tuesday.

It is recommended they approve a financial package of maintenance measures totalling £734,000.