£70k for new play area at town’s park

Youngsters in Normanton will enjoy a new play area thanks to £70,000 in grant funding.

The new equipment in Haw Hill Park, off Castleford Road, will be installed after cash was provided by Wakefield Council and the Landfill Communities Fund.

The council gave £50,000 and a further £20,000 came from WREN, which gives out grants from the landfill fund, for the play area, which is currently being designed.

It is expected to be installed at the park by the end of this year.

Wakefield Council said it had been working with Normanton action group the Friends of Haw Hill Park to secure the grant funding.

Maureen Cummings, the district council’s cabinet member for environment and communities, said: “I’m very pleased as the play area will provide a much needed facility for the local children and families in the area, where they can meet and socialise and enjoy outdoor play.”

“The play area is currently in the design stage and works are scheduled to begin in the autumn.”