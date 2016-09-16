A ‘hole lot of speculation after ground collapses

A hole that has emerged in Horbury’s Carr Lodge Park has revealed an underground tunnel system.

The hole, which appeared in after a patch of grass collapsed last week, uncovered a brick passage filled with water and has given rise to speculation about where the tunnel leads.

Local historian Christine Cudworth said there had been rumours of a secret passageway to the town’s St Peter and St Leonard’s Church.

But Mrs Cudworth, who has spent years studying the park and Carr Lodge Mansion, said research suggests the exposed tunnel was actually part of a system which carried water throughout the grounds.

She said: “I am of the opinion that this was a channel which took water to the area of the Walled Garden where the boiler room was situated.

“This produced heat for the surrounding wall, the hothouse and the peach and orange house.”

Wakefield Council said it was looking in to the cavity.

Glynn Humphries, service director for environment and Streetscene said: “The safety of park users is always our priority. As soon as we were made aware of the hole we secured the area around it.

“We are taking advice on the best way to resolve this.”