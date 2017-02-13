A marathon run for late husband

A Knottingley runner will be tackling the Virgin London Marathon in memory of her late husband.

Sarah Redmond, 52, is hoping to complete the 26.2-mile course on April 23 for the first time. She will be raising funds for Marie Curie, which cared for her late husband Edward prior to his death in 2002.

Mrs Redmond, who owns baby Wonderland in Castleford, decided to sign up for the marathon as it is a course that Edward completed himself in the 1980s. She is already halfway to her £2,000 target for the charity, which offers expert care, guidance and support to people living with a terminal illness.

Mrs Redmond said: “In December 2001 my late husband was admitted to the newly built Marie Curie Hospice in Bradford. The care he got, the care we got as a family, was truly unbelievable. Edward was transferred from Cookridge to the hospice on Christmas Eve yet they put things in place so I could bring him home to spend Christmas Day with myself and our young son William, who was just three at the time.

“Their help and understanding at this most difficult of times was amazing. They gave us the time to be together but were there whenever we needed them. Marie Curie gave us so much help and support.

“Every one of us knows a friend or family member whose life has been affected by cancer or many other terminal illnesses. Who knows one day it could be anyone of us so please help those who are now fighting their own battles.”

Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Sarah-Redmond3 to donate.

