A runaway success for parkrun

The weekly parkrun at Nostell Priory attracted its largest number of runners on New Year’s Day.

The free event, which is organised by volunteers, saw 495 people taking part.

There were 229 New Year’s Day parkruns throughout the UK and Nostell welcomed the most runners out of the seven National Trust places that held events.

A record 281 runners not only completed the 5km course around the parkland but had also come straight from running the Pontefract parkrun first. Event director Pat Wood said: “It was fantastic to see the New Year’s Day parkrun numbers grow again this year and to be part of such a fantastic atmosphere. From familiar faces we see every week to people starting a new year’s resolution and giving it a go for the first time, the Nostell parkrun has a real family feel and we welcome anyone to come and get stuck in.”

On New Year’s Day, Nostell welcomed 145 people trying out parkrun for the first time as well as experienced runners from 70 different athletic clubs. Parking, marshalling and directing so many runners takes a lot of time and organisation but 24 dedicated volunteers made sure Nostell’s record parkrun went smoothly.

Jenny Layfield, general manager at National Trust Nostell, said: “The parkrun really is a fantastic event for the local community to enjoy a weekly run in beautiful surroundings. We’re grateful to the 495 dedicated runners and committed volunteers who turned out on New Year’s Day and braved the cold to start 2017 off with a bang!.”

Nostell is also holding a night run on Saturday, January 14. See www.nationaltrust.org.uk/nostell for more information about the event and to book places.