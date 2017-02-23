A spacious family home in Kirk Smeaton

Three double bedrooms with the master having a large walk-in wardrobe and an en-suite.

This spacious three bedroom detached property is situated in the sought after area of Kirk Smeaton, close to local amenities and within easy reach of motorway links for those wishing to commute.

The accommodation on the ground floor comprises of: entrance porch; entrance hallway with laminate flooring; generous size lounge with feature fireplace with Living Flame gas fire and French doors to the garden; large open-plan kitchen dining room fitted with white units with laminate worktops and an inset electric oven with electric hob and extractor fan, also a built-in fridge; cloakroom/WC.

To the first floor: landing with loft access; master bedroom with built-in generous walk-in wardrobe and an en-suite shower room; bedroom two with walk-in wardrobe and additional access into the eaves of the property; bedroom three and a house bathroom.

A block paved driveway provides ample off road parking and gives access to a single garage. The garden to the side of the property can be accessed from the lounge or round the front of the house. The garden is primarily laid to lawn with a stone patio seating area.

Price: £268,000

