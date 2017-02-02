A substantial family home with up to six bedrooms

Set on a corner plot providing a larger than average rear garden

An extended larger-style detached family house, presented to an attractive standard, with two en-suites and up to six bedrooms, set on a corner plot providing a larger than average rear garden.

This substantial family home is approached via an entrance porch that leads through into a welcoming reception hall. The main living room has a feature fireplace and a bay window to the front, whilst to the centre of the property there is an impressive family room which is open to the modern fitted kitchen. To the rear, there is a further well proportioned sitting room that is currently used as a large twin bedroom, in addition to a separate study and utility room. On the first floor, the main bedroom has an en-suite shower room, with the second and third bedrooms also sharing a ‘Jack and Jill’ shower room. The fourth bedroom is served by a well appointed house bathroom.

Outside, the property has a neat lawned garden to the front together with ample driveway parking leading to the integral garage. Whilst to the rear of the house there is a much larger mainly lawned garden with a pleasant sitting area and a substantial wooden shed.

Price: £265,000 - £285,000

Agent: www.richardkendall.co.uk