A substantial three bedroom family bungalow in Pontefract

Situated in a highly desirable part of town and set in fantastic sized gardens on a plot that extends to approximately 0.43 acres.

Recently reduced in price, this deceptively spacious bungalow is ripe for a programme of modernisation and updating.

Approached via a central reception hallway that has a useful built in cupboard. The main living room is of particularly good proportions with French windows to the front and two steps that lead up to a separate dining room. The kitchen is also of a good size overlooking the rear garden and there are three well proportioned bedrooms that are served by a family bathroom and separate WC. The property stands in a particularly well proportioned plot providing great potential for further extension subject to the necessary statutory consents.

This substantial property is situated in a highly sought after area of town just to the south of the centre, within easy reach of Pontefract’s broad range of shopping, schooling and recreational facilities.

Guide price: £310,000 - £330,000.

