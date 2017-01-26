A truly stunning property presented to an extremely high standard

This extended three bedroom semi-detached property, is situated in a popular location with superb views.

The accommodation on the ground floor comprises: entrance hall with built-in cupboard and tiled flooring; lounge area with two front facing picture windows, an inset coal effect gas fire, laminate flooring and staircase; kitchen diner fitted with an array of modern units, an island unit housing a gas hob, integrated dishwasher, eye-level built-in oven and patio doors to the garden; conservatory with laminate flooring and doors to the rear garden; first floor landing with built-in cupboard; three bedrooms all with laminate flooring and a modern family bathroom. Benefiting from gas central heating, double glazing and solar panels.

To the front of the property is a lawn area and Tarmac drive leading to a tandem garage with an inspection pit and overhead storage. A rear family garden is laid mainly to lawn with a brick built barbecue.

It is the opinion of the agent that a viewing is a must to appreciate all this well presented modern family home has to offer.

Price: £150,000

Agent: www.castledwellings.co.uk