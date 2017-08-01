A vending machine just for Tykes

The world’s first ever Yorkshire vending machine has been unveiled at Xscape in Glass Houghton.

The fun-filled machine that only vends true White Rose produce like Yorkshire puddings and flat caps was launched at the leisure complex on Yorkshire Day.

World-famous Yorkshire brands joined forces on the machine to celebrate the county’s showcase on August 1. These included Yorkshire Tea, Yorkshire Water, Seabrook Crisps, Henderson’s Relish, Aunt Bessie’s and Welcome to Yorkshire among others.

Professional cyclist and Yorkshire Grand Depart Tour de France ambassador, Dean Downing, did the honours at the launch ceremony.

He said: “I’ve cycled all over the world and when I’m asked where I’m from, I can’t help but show my pride when I say Yorkshire. There’s something special about our county – for somewhere so big, it feels tight-knit. The vending machine is brilliant and I’d love to see one of these in every airport around the world to stop people getting homesick.”

Proud Yorkshirewoman Jade Elliott, marketing manager of Xscape Yorkshire, said August 1 is always a special day in the calendar.

She added: “We like doing things a bit differently here and we are one of the biggest attractions in the UK’s biggest county, so it felt right to team-up with the cream of Yorkshire and celebrate some of the amazing things God’s Own Country has to offer.”

A host of top brands were keen to be associated with the idea of a Tyke vending machine.

Jess Hardcastle of Aunt Bessie’s, said: “We are proud to be based in Yorkshire and make one of the county’s most iconic foods, the famous Yorkshire pudding. We’re thrilled to feature in the first ever Yorkshire vending machine to celebrate this great day.”

Those comments were echoed by representatives from Seabrook Crisps, Yorkshire Tea and Yorkshire Water.

The machine also featured Y badges from tourism agency Welcome to Yorkshire. Its chief executive Sir Gary Verity said: “We’re delighted to be part of this celebration of our county’s special day. Our exclusive Y badges are hot property and we know anyone lucky enough to get one will wear it with immense pride.”