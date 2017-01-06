Air cadets face their fears and meet a hero

If you are looking for the chance to learn new skills, face your fears and would like to meet an Olympian then 2388 Squadron Air Cadets might be for you.

The Castleford based unit is looking for new members after an exciting end to a busy 2016.

During a Christmas Eve fundraisers cadet Tavonga Goshomi was one of 25 cadet volunteers bag packing at their local Sainsburys.

The cadet was delighted when he spotted double Olympic gold medal winning boxer Nicola Adams.

Matt Bulmer Deputy Officer Commanding for Castleford Air Cadets said: “He was really excited after seeing her just doing some shopping, recognising her straight away.

“He managed to go up to her and get a photo.”

As well as the excitement of spotting an Olympian the event raised more than £1,200 for the squadron.

The funds will enable them to continue providing activities and qualifications throughout 2017.

Mr Bulmer said: “We try to give young people opportunities that are inclusive, offering all sorts such a B-tech qualifications, leadership management and aviation studies.

“This is done at a level that is accessible for all, with some of our cadets having left school early.”

The cadets also had a visit from snakes, tarantulas and other creepy crawlies before the end of 2016.

Pandora’s Box Zoo Days visited the squadron to give the cadets a different challenge.

Mr Bulmer said: “We were trying to give them something different, a life experience that was different.

“The cadets really had some fun with it, with a few of them running around at the spiders.”

For more go to www.castlefordaircadets.co.uk or Facebook.com/2388Castleford/