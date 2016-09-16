All on the last day for Ledsham and Kippax

Ledsham and Kippax Welfare face a nervy final day of the season on Saturday with both needing victories to achieve their aims in the Wetherby League.

Ledsham had the chance to clinch promotion from Division Two last Saturday, but lost by 69 runs to Scholes.

Despite 4-45 from Oliver Baron and 3-40 by William Day, Scholes were able to set a challenging target in reaching 216-9.

Ledsham’s batsmen then felt the pressure as several got starts, but were unable to go on to get a big score.

Oliver Baron backed up his bowling with a knock of 29 and was top scorer while Andrew Kelly hit 18, Freddie Dewhirst 18 and Joshua Ware 17 as Ledsham were all out for 147.

They remain a point clear of third-placed Headingley Bramhope and are away to bottom of the table Garforth Parish Church A this Saturday.

Kippax have already clinched promotion from Division Three and are going for the title now.

Despite beating Bilton in Ainsty by six wickets they were made to wait for their celebration as second-placed Crossgates also won.

They can deliver it, however, with a win at home to Barwick in Elmet A this Saturday.

Bowlers Zaf Iqbal (5-33) and Dan Hall (3-15) starred against Bilton, who were dismissed for 129.

Kippax then had few problems reaching their target with James Goodall hitting 56 and Wasim Patel 33.