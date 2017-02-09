An extended period home in Carleton

The property benefits from a useful annex, a tandem garage plus a four car garage

This impressive and substantial, extended period property is situated in the sought after Carleton area of Pontefract, close to local amenities, well regarded local schools and with good transport links close by.

The accommodation briefly comprises: entrance porch, entrance hall, cloakroom/WC, living room, drawing room, dining room, kitchen, bathroom, separate WC, four generous bedrooms, one with en-suite and one benefiting from a box room/potential bathroom.

The property benefits from a useful annex extension with a double bedroom/office, kitchen, WC and under floor wine store.

A real bonus of the property is the fully tanked four car garage to the rear which is accessed from a shared driveway and is in addition to the existing tandem garage, boasting excellent potential for business purpose storage.

There are also large, well maintained gardens to the front and rear and a fitted alarm system throughout the property. The property also benefits from electricity generating solar panels building an income of £1,500 per year.

Guide price: £450,000- £485,000.

