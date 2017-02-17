Anger at ‘last minute’ change of venue for HS2 information day

An MP has criticised the company behind controversial high speed rail plans after the venue of an HS2 information event was changed at short notice.

HS2 Ltd, which has drafted high speed rail plans affecting the Wakefield district, was meant to host a consultation event at Crofton Community Centre on Monday.

But campaign groups and Labour MP Jon Trickett say they were notified only yesterday that the session will now be held at the Cedar Court Hotel on Denby Dale Road.

Mr Trickett said: “The information day planned for local residents in Crofton on Monday has been moved to a location miles away into an entirely different village.

“I am deeply unhappy that HS2 has moved the venue.

“Crofton people are some of the most affected by the route yet they’re being shut out of the conversation again.

“HS2 Ltd knew they would face anger from residents whose local area will be destroyed by the route, but now they will face a fresh wave of anger from those who rightly feel their voices are being ignored.

“And it adds insult to injury that these changes were announced at the last minute, meaning those who had made arrangements for their transport are left in the lurch.”

Residents of Crofton are reportedly being written to about the change of venue.

And the organisers will provide a shuttle bus service from Crofton Community Centre to the Cedar Court Hotel while the noon-8pm event takes place.

But an event organised by Crofton Against HS2 will still go ahead at Crofton Community Centre on Monday from noon until early evening.

HS2 Limited is yet to comment.