Appeal for donations for charity football match which will support terminally-ill Bradley Lowery

Organisers of a celebrity charity football match are appealing to local businesses for donations for the event’s raffle and tombola.

Darren Powell, of Kettlethorpe, is arranging the game in memory of his friend Michael Kew, who died after 40 after a battle with cancer in 2015.

A host of stars will feature in the match in Ossett including ex-Leeds footballer Noel Whelan, Emmerdale’s Adam Thomas, Anthony Quinlan and James Hooton and Hollyoaks actor Danny Mac.

They will take on a team put together by Mr Powell.

The squads will be led out by terminally ill five-year-old Bradley Lowery, who will be mascot for the game. The brave youngster, from County Durham, has “touched the heart of the nation” after appearing as a Premier League mascot at several games for his favourite club Sunderland this season.

Money raised at the event will be split between providing care for Bradley, who has terminal cancer neuroblastoma, and Macmillan Cancer Support.

The match takes place on May 14 from 1.15pm and tickets cost £5 for adults or £2 for children.

To donate a prize, call Gaynor Powell on 07454373611.