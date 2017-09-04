Appeal over distressing indecent exposures around Pontefract racecourse

Police are hunting this man in connection with a series of distressing indecent exposures and sexual offences in Pontefract.

Officers say they have received reports of several incidents in the area around Pontefract Racecourse in recent months.

The Pontefract and Knottingley NPT said patrols had been increased following six offences, most of which have taken place during daylight hours.

In the most recent incident, between 9am and 10.20am on August 29, a man grabbed at a 28-year-old woman as she ran by. He then indecently exposed himself before running off.

A similar offence was also recorded on August 24.

Inspector Paul Sullivan confirmed they were linking all six of the offences and believed the same suspect was involved.

Insp Sullivan said: "Police have been conducting a number of enquiries regarding this recent series of offences which are being linked by officers.

"We fully realise that these offences are very distressing for victims and we have increased our patrols at key times to try and identify those responsible.“

The suspect is a white man, in his late teens to early 20s. He is slim and of average build. He wore tracksuit bottoms during all the offences and has also been seen wearing a hooded top.

Anyone with any information should contact police on 101 or the Crimestoppers charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.