Appeal to find missing teenager Sumaiyah

Police are appealing for information to trace the whereabouts of a 16-year-old girl who has gone missing.

Sumaiyah Hussain, was last seen near to Pinderfields Hospital in Wakefield today, July 31, at around 10am.

She is described as an Asian female, 5ft 2”, slim build with brown hair in a bun. She was wearing black jeans, black top and black jacket.

Sumaiyah has links to areas in Kirklees.

Det Insp Mark Atkinson, of Kirklees CID, said: “We are concerned for Sumaiyah’s welfare and this is very much out of character for her.

“Anyone who has any information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the police via 101 quoting log number 455 of 31 July.”