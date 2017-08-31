Arriva announces changes to Wakefield bus services

Arriva has announced changes to several of its bus services.
The changes will be introduced from Monday on the 110, 425/427, 443/443A, 444, 446 and 481 routes.
They include revised timetables and a change in departure stands at Wakefield bus station.
Changes
110 Hall Green to Leeds
- Revised timetable which the company says will help[ improve reliability.
- Buses will still operate around every 10 minutes Monday to Saturday during the day and 20 minutes each Sunday.
- Buses going to Leeds will depart from stand 22 in the bus station.
425/427 Wakefield to Bradford
- Services will leave from stand 20 in the bus station.
443/443A Hall Green to Wakefield
- The weekday 2.15pm journey from Hall Green will now operate at 2.35pm.
- Journeys serving Calder Park in the morning and afternoon will now be service 443A.
444 Hall Green to Leeds and 446 Wakefield to Leeds
- Buses will leave from stand 19 in the bus station.
- Services to South Parade in Leeds will now drop off at the front of Leeds railway station.
481 Wakefield to Leeds
- The 9.20am service from Wakefield will run at 9.25am.
- The 5.20pm from Wakefield will now operate at 5.22pm.
Almost Done!
Registering with Pontefract and Castleford Express means you're ok with our terms and conditions.