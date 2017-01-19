Arriva’s Karen is top female bus driver in UK

Arriva driver Karen Wilson, from the Castleford depot, has been named the UK’s top female driver at this year’s bus awards.

She also claimed third place for the Top National Driver award, which rewards drivers who go that extra mile.

She said; “I am honoured to have come third place for the Top National Driver award and to be named the UK’s top female driver.

“The award ceremony was such a great experience and I am so thankful to have even been nominated by my peers and customers.”

Arriva Yorkshire also claimed a spot in the top six for the Marketing Initiative of the Year award for the #HarveyBus marketing campaign.

The initiative was an X Factor-style competition that asked people to come up with their own bus design. Harvey Robson, a pupil at De Lacy Primary School, was chosen as the winner.

Nigel Featham, regional managing director for Arriva Yorkshire, said: “Congratulations to Castleford driver Karen Wilson for coming third for the Top National Bus Driver award and for being named the UK’s top female driver at this year’s UK Bus Awards! It’s a fantastic achievement and everyone here at Arriva Yorkshire is delighted that Karen is being rewarded for all of her hard work.”

The UK Bus Awards, now in their 21st year, had 250 entries, across 20 categories this year, including every bus operator in the UK. The awards enables a diverse and large range of competitors to be recognised for their success.