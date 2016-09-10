Askham loses on points in brutal UFC contest

Mixed martial arts fighter Scott Askham was disappointed, but determined to bounce back after he suffered his third UFC defeat in a tough contest with Sweden’s Jack Hermansson in Hamburg last Saturday.

The 28-year-old Hemsworth man managed to get some good blows in and battled to the finish, but was outpointed by his opponent, a former Cage Warriors champion.

In a brutal three-round battle, Hermansson was given a unanimous decision, taking the fight by scores of 30-27, 30-27, and 29-28.

It was Askham’s third defeat in five UFC contests and he now has a record of 14-3.

The middleweight bout was part of the preliminary card of the UFC Fight Night 93 event at the Barclaycard Arena in Hamburg, Germany.

After a slow start in a first round the pace picked up in the second as Hermansson backed Askham up with sharp punches.

But the Hemsworth man took the shots and showed he was still a threat with a heel hook late in the round.

Askham took things back to the floor in the third, attacking his opponents legs. But Hermansson defended well and eventually brought the fight back to the feet, where he resumed his search for a knockout.

He could not get that as Askham soaked up more punishment and kept going to the finish. But the cleaner work came from Hermansson and he got the nod from all three judges.

Hermansson said: “I had a plan to keep a high pace, but I didn’t manage to do it. I was at his pace, and that was why it was such a tough fight.”

Askham said: “Thank you everyone for the support. I will dust myself off and be back.

“Small changes can mean the difference between winning and losing.

“At this level I think I showed massive improvements in my game thanks to Daz Morris and the team. Just need some small adjustments.”