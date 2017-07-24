Beer scene photographer to exhibit at a Wakefield bar

Wakefield Beer Exchange will showcase a new exhibition by celebrated photographer Mark Newton, called ‘Beer Yorkshire’.

The exhibition will be launched on the Artwalk on Wednesday, July 26.

The bar on The Bull Ring is well known for its impressive array of both local, national and international beers. But they’ll be concentrating firmly on the best of Yorkshire beer to coincide with the launch of Mark Newton’s exhibition which documents the much praised Yorkshire beer scene.

Photographer Mark Newton said: “Beer Yorkshire is an exciting new photography project in collaboration with Hop & Barley, an independent quarterly publication exploring the people and stories behind the contemporary brewing movement.

“It’s a celebration of Yorkshire’s diverse brewing landscape. It’s about photographically documenting this wonderful corner of Britain’s brewing culture, and curating it into a carefully designed, coffee table style book and exhibition showing the images.”

The official launch event for the exhibition takes place this Wednesday 5pm as part of Wakefield’s bimonthly Artwalk, when businesses across the city open up their doors to showcase artistic talent.

The exhibition will be available to view for two months and has been timed to celebrate Yorkshire Day which is on August 1.

Wakefield Beer Exchange manager David Owens said: “We’re delighted to have Mark exhibiting at the Beer Exchange. It’s well know that our passion is independent beer, but we’re also big supporters of the arts having been involved in the Artwalk since we first opened as well as playing host to a number of great music and spoken word events.

“Combining the two in this way with a fantastic exhibition of photographs which takes a look behind the scenes of the thriving Yorkshire beer scene is a real treat. I think it’s something customers new and old will really love.”