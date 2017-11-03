‘Belle Vue could be rebuilt even if Trinity leave city’

Wakefield Trinity’s Belle Vue stadium could be rebuilt and used by other sports clubs and for concerts if the Rugby League side do not stay there.

That is according to the latest statement from Wakefield Council on the future of plans for a community stadium which was to be Trinity’s new home.

Last week the council claimed Trinity’s owners walked away from a deal to redevelop their current Belle Vue home in a disagreement over rent and stadium income.

The club said it was taking legal advice before responding. Chairman Michael Carter could not be reached for a comment yesterday. Now Wakefield Council has said it will continue to work with developer Yorkcourt and 88m Group, the company which owns Belle Vue, to rebuild the stadium as a sporting, concert and conferencing venue.

The council appealed for other sports clubs who could make use of the stadium to get in touch.

Deputy council leader Denise Jeffery said: “We all have a great opportunity to deliver a first-class sporting and entertainment stadium for all our residents.

“A new community facility could give a real boost to so many sports clubs and groups, not just in the city but also in the wider area, including hockey, netball, football and rugby across a range of age groups and covering both men and women’s games.” The redevelopment of Belle Vue was announced after plans to build on land at Newmarket Lane in Stanley stalled.

Trinity need a new ground to meet Super League standards. Mr Carter previously suggested a move to Dewsbury.

Coun Jeffery added: “We are very saddened that the club owners are choosing not to have the new stadium as their home.

“However, based on the value the facility could add to our sporting community we feel it is our duty to progress the plans and are keen to hear from any sports clubs who would be interested in using the new stadium so that we can try and incorporate their needs when developing the designs.”