Bestselling authors and performers will be in city for fifth Lit Fest

Best-selling authors and top performers will be coming to the city when Wakefield’s Lit Fest returns for its fifth year.

Visitors will be able to enjoy more than 60 activities, workshops and performances at various venues across the city until October 2.

One of the workshops at last years Wakefield Lit Fest.

The festival kicks off on Friday, September 23, with Leeds author Jack Sheffield appearing at Wakefield Museum from 2pm to 3pm while The Red Shed presents Ian Clayton at 7.30pm.

This year’s ‘on tour’ aspect of the festival will be at The Brig, Altofts, on Saturday, September 24.

Our Treasures will feature free family-friendly activities, such as singing and rhyming with That Poetry Bloke, Craig Bradley, pop-up poetry readings, a Treasured Stories trail with artist Becky Cherriman and an evening of spoken word with A Firm of Poets, Kate Fox and local musical talent.

Lightwaves Leisure and Community Centre will run a one-day festival on Saturday, October 1. Visitors can enjoy reading and writing activities, children’s storytelling with Manasamitra, poetry and dance, and the first performance of a new comedy Reservoir Rami.

The Black Horse Poets will present Not Like Poetry Was at School at Westgate Studios from 7.30pm to 9pm on September 25 while Lit From The Pit will see author and journalist Paul Routledge read from his anthology of writing from the coalfield communities. This event will be held at the National Coal Mining Museum at 7.30pm on Tuesday, September 27.

The Hepworth Wakefield presents Stephen Sutcliffe in conversation at 4.30pm and an Evening with Andrew Edwards will be hosted by Sarah Cobham from 7.30pm to 8.30pm at the Westgate Studios, both on September 28. A Lit Quiz will be held from 7.30pm on September 29 and An Evening with Roger McGough will take place from 7pm to 8.30pm on October 2, both at Unity Works.

Festival partner Wakefield Libraries is also hosting a range of author events, workshops and storytelling at libraries across the district.

Wakefield Lit Fest is programmed by Beam and funded by Arts Council England.

Visit www.wakefieldlitfest.org.uk for a full programme of events. Tickets are available from the website, from 01924 831 114 or from Unity Works, Westgate, from 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday .