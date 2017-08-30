Bike lands in excavated road hole after serious crash

A motorcyclist suffered a serious injury after being in collision with a Ford Transit van and landing in an excavated road.

The accident happened at 6.20am this morning on Potovens Lane in Outwood.

Part of the road had been cordoned off by Northern Gas Network for the past month while workmen replace underground pipe work.

The motorcyclist, who is in his 20s and riding a red Honda, was left with a badly injured arm.