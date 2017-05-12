Birthday girl’s money stolen

Burglars who stole a three-year-old girl’s birthday money during a daylight break-in are being hunted by police.

The thieves were captured on CCTV leaving the side door of a property on Woodland Way, Upton, after breaking in at around 9am on April 24.

The two culprits smashed off the locks and prised open the kitchen window using a crowbar they had taken from the garden shed.

Melanie Lane, who lives at the house with her three children aged three, seven and nine, discovered the break-in after returning from the school run.

The 26-year-old said: “It’s disgusting, they could have taken anything but it is the fact they’ve been in the house.

“When I walked in my friend was with me and she joked that it looked like I’d been burgled and we laughed at first.”

“They had been through everything, they’d even tried on a new pair of trainers.

“There was £30 of my daughter’s birthday money which was on the side in the front room with all the presents and wrapping paper, they must have known it was birthday money, it’s sickening.

“They stole after shave and perfume and even stole a bed sheet to put it in.

“My neighbour is coming round to sit with me because it’s really affected me that much.

“I’m keeping the windows close at all times and I’ve started using the burglar alarm more.”

The CCTV footage taken from a neighbours’s camera showed two men, but only the face of one was captured.

A police spokesman said: “The suspect pictured is believed to be local and has distinctive ginger hair and glasses. Any information relating to his identification would be greatly appreciated.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.